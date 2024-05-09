The Spoon: Lawmakers revive effort to end housing lawsuit Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window)
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios
🏘️ Minnesota House lawmakers gave new hope to an effort to end the lawsuit against Minneapolis' 2040 Plan — but the bill's prospects in the Senate are still "up in the air." (MinnPost) The plan legalized building duplexes and triplexes anywhere in the city. ⚖️ The self-described "right-hand man" to Feeding Our Future co-founder Aimee Bock testified in federal court that he participated in a massive fraud while working at the nonprofit. (Minnesota Reformer) 🎓 St. Cloud State University administrators this week outlined budget cuts that could shutter more than one-third of the school's degree programs. (MPR News)
