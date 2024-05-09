The Spoon: Lawmakers revive effort to end housing lawsuit

🏘️ Minnesota House lawmakers gave new hope to an effort to end the lawsuit against Minneapolis' 2040 Plan — but the bill's prospects in the Senate are still "up in the air." (MinnPost)

The plan legalized building duplexes and triplexes anywhere in the city.

⚖️ The self-described "right-hand man" to Feeding Our Future co-founder Aimee Bock testified in federal court that he participated in a massive fraud while working at the nonprofit. (Minnesota Reformer)

Bock, who faces trial at a later date, has maintained her innocence.

🎓 St. Cloud State University administrators this week outlined budget cuts that could shutter more than one-third of the school's degree programs. (MPR News)