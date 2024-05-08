2 hours ago - Politics

The Spoon: Dems cash in on Trump's Minnesota trip

💰 Former President Trump's planned appearance at a Minnesota Republican Party fundraising dinner is making it rain for state Democrats, too. (Background via Axios Twin Cities)

  • More than $100,000 in donations poured into campaign accounts for Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota DFL Party in the 24 hours after the MNGOP announced Trump as their headliner, a Walz spokesperson tells Axios.
  • Tickets for the GOP's dinner range from $500 for a general reception ticket to $100,000 for a VIP package for 10 attendees.

💵 The University of Minnesota yesterday reported about $5 million in investments tied to either Israel-based companies or U.S. defense contractors. (Star Tribune)

  • The school had agreed to disclose its investments as part of a deal to end pro-Palestine protests on campus.

🚨 A young man said he was assaulted and shot at by a group of teens in Dinkytown late Saturday night, but was not hit. The shots were caught on camera. (KARE 11)

🪧 Lakeville teachers reached a tentative contract agreement, possibly averting a strike that could've begun as early as Friday. (FOX 9)

🎸 Walz signed the "Taylor Swift" bill that requires ticket sellers to list the full price, including fees, upfront, starting in January. (MPR News)

