The Spoon: Mitchell complaint gets a hearing

👀 A Minnesota Senate ethics subcommittee is scheduled to hold its first hearing today on a complaint against DFL Sen. Nicole Mitchell over her felony burglary charge. (Background via Axios)

  • An attorney for Mitchell, who has denied wrongdoing, said they'll determine today how she'll address the committee.

🎙️ Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey will deliver his State of the City address at 11:30am. (Watch via YouTube)

The Minneapolis City Attorney's Office dropped misdemeanor trespassing charges against nine pro-Palestinian protesters who were arrested at a University of Minnesota campus encampment last month. (Star Tribune)

🎡 Valleyfair will open for the season on May 12. (KARE 11)

🛍️ Nordstrom Rack plans to open a new store in Apple Valley. (Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal)

