The Spoon: Mitchell complaint gets a hearing

👀 A Minnesota Senate ethics subcommittee is scheduled to hold its first hearing today on a complaint against DFL Sen. Nicole Mitchell over her felony burglary charge. (Background via Axios)

An attorney for Mitchell, who has denied wrongdoing, said they'll determine today how she'll address the committee.

🎙️ Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey will deliver his State of the City address at 11:30am. (Watch via YouTube)

The Minneapolis City Attorney's Office dropped misdemeanor trespassing charges against nine pro-Palestinian protesters who were arrested at a University of Minnesota campus encampment last month. (Star Tribune)

🎡 Valleyfair will open for the season on May 12. (KARE 11)

🛍️ Nordstrom Rack plans to open a new store in Apple Valley. (Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal)