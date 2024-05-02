The Spoon: U of M leader meets protesters

🪧 The University of Minnesota's interim president had a two-hour "constructive meeting" with organizers leading pro-Palestine protests on campus. (Star Tribune)

The protests prompted the U to keep buildings around Northrop Mall closed for a third straight day.

🏙️ Downtown St. Paul's largest property owner, Madison Equities, put its entire downtown portfolio up for sale. That includes half a dozen of the city's most iconic properties like the First National Bank building. (Pioneer Press)

🛤️ Amtrak announced a second daily train will begin running between Minneapolis and Chicago on May 21. (Bring Me The News)

🍽️ Legislation banning health and wellness charges on restaurant tabs and other so-called "junk fees" has passed the House and Senate. (Background via Axios)