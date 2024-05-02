The Spoon: U of M leader meets protesters

🪧 The University of Minnesota's interim president had a two-hour "constructive meeting" with organizers leading pro-Palestine protests on campus. (Star Tribune)
The protests prompted the U to keep buildings around Northrop Mall closed for a third straight day.
🏙️ Downtown St. Paul's largest property owner, Madison Equities, put its entire downtown portfolio up for sale. That includes half a dozen of the city's most iconic properties like the First National Bank building. (Pioneer Press)
🛤️ Amtrak announced a second daily train will begin running between Minneapolis and Chicago on May 21. (Bring Me The News)
🍽️ Legislation banning health and wellness charges on restaurant tabs and other so-called "junk fees" has passed the House and Senate. (Background via Axios)
Lawmakers from the two chambers still need to work out differences. Gov. Tim Walz said he'll decide whether to sign it once he sees the final version.