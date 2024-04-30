The Spoon: New lawyers join state trooper case Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window)
⚖️ The Hennepin County Attorney's Office has retained four outside attorneys to assist in its prosecution of a state trooper charged with murder after shooting a man during a traffic stop last July. ( MPR News) 🏢 U.S. Bancorp is moving its remaining downtown St. Paul workers out of U.S. Bank Center and across the river into West Side Flats. ( Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal) 🪧 The U closed campus buildings on Monday afternoon ahead of more student protests over the war in Gaza. ( Star Tribune) 🎂 The Pioneer Press turned 175 years young over the weekend. ( Pioneer Press) 🎤 The Alt-pop star Billie Eilish's just-announced tour will include shows in St. Paul on Nov. 10 and 11. ( Axios)
