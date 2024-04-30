The Spoon: New lawyers join state trooper case

⚖️ The Hennepin County Attorney's Office has retained four outside attorneys to assist in its prosecution of a state trooper charged with murder after shooting a man during a traffic stop last July. (MPR News)

🏢 U.S. Bancorp is moving its remaining downtown St. Paul workers out of U.S. Bank Center and across the river into West Side Flats. (Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal)

The office closure, part of a broader reshuffling of the bank's real estate portfolio, could have ripple effects for downtown St. Paul.

🪧 The U closed campus buildings on Monday afternoon ahead of more student protests over the war in Gaza. (Star Tribune)

🎂 The Pioneer Press turned 175 years young over the weekend. (Pioneer Press)

🎤 Alt-pop star Billie Eilish's just-announced tour will include shows in St. Paul on Nov. 10 and 11. (Axios)