Pic du jour: Sen. Mitchell appears on the floor

Sen. Nicole Mitchell (DFL-Woodbury) returned to the Capitol on Monday for the first time since her arrest.

The latest: Her presence triggered a push from Republicans to ban members who have been charged with "a crime of violence" from voting on the floor.

Democrats — with a vote from Mitchell herself — blocked that effort. Her DFL colleagues argued that she's entitled to due process and that her constituents are entitled to representation.

Mitchell, who denies wrongdoing, did not speak during the debate. She declined comment to reporters.

What's next: An ethics committee will hold its first hearing on a complaint over her felony burglary case on May 7.