The Spoon: The new Vikings QB

🏈 The Vikings took Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy with the 10th pick in the NFL draft last night. (ESPN)

🚬 Minneapolis retailers will be required to sell cigarettes for at least $15 a pack — likely the highest price in the country — after the city council unanimously passed a new ordinance. (MPR News)

🏗 Developers in Blaine are planning to start construction this summer on the first phase of a larger, $750 million entertainment district next to the National Sports Center. (Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal)

It will include hotels, restaurants, hundreds of apartments, and an office building.

💵 Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life says it's spending seven figures to run TV and digital ads opposing a push for a constitutional amendment that includes abortion rights on the state's ballot.