The Spoon: The new Vikings QB

🏈 The Vikings took Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy with the 10th pick in the NFL draft last night. (ESPN)
🚬 Minneapolis retailers will be required to sell cigarettes for at least $15 a pack — likely the highest price in the country — after the city council unanimously passed a new ordinance. (MPR News)
🏗 Developers inBlaine are planning to start construction this summer on the first phase of a larger, $750 million entertainment district next to the National Sports Center. (Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal)
It will include hotels, restaurants, hundreds of apartments, and an office building.
💵 Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life says it's spending seven figures to run TV and digital ads opposing a push for a constitutional amendment that includes abortion rights on the state's ballot.
State of play: Legislative Democrats remain divided over the language and timing for a proposed Equal Rights Amendment.
House Speaker Melissa Hortman reiterated yesterday that her caucus wants a version including abortion to go to voters in 2026 instead of 2024. But it isn't clear if that approach can pass the Senate.