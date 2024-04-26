Apr 26, 2024 - News

The Spoon: The new Vikings QB

headshot
JJ McCarthy holding up the No. 1 finger

J.J. McCarthy is a Viking. Photo: Alika Jenner/Getty Images

🏈 The Vikings took Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy with the 10th pick in the NFL draft last night. (ESPN)

🚬 Minneapolis retailers will be required to sell cigarettes for at least $15 a pack — likely the highest price in the country — after the city council unanimously passed a new ordinance. (MPR News)

🏗 Developers in Blaine are planning to start construction this summer on the first phase of a larger, $750 million entertainment district next to the National Sports Center. (Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal)

  • It will include hotels, restaurants, hundreds of apartments, and an office building.

💵 Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life says it's spending seven figures to run TV and digital ads opposing a push for a constitutional amendment that includes abortion rights on the state's ballot.

  • State of play: Legislative Democrats remain divided over the language and timing for a proposed Equal Rights Amendment.
  • House Speaker Melissa Hortman reiterated yesterday that her caucus wants a version including abortion to go to voters in 2026 instead of 2024. But it isn't clear if that approach can pass the Senate.
