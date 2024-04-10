Apr 10, 2024 - News

The Spoon: Be aware of bears

🎤 Matchbox Twenty will play the State Fair Grandstand on Aug. 30. Tickets go on sale Friday. (KARE 11)

🐻 Black bears are waking up from hibernation earlier than usual. (MPR News)

🛝 Elementary school students in Mendota Heights have launched a campaign for more inclusive playground equipment. (KSTP)

🏀 Wolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns, who tore his meniscus, has been cleared for full-contact basketball activities and is "progressing toward his return to play," the team announced. (ESPN)

