The Spoon: St. Paul schools weigh cuts

🏫 St. Paul Public Schools officials proposed a series of cuts to narrow a $107.5 million budget gap, including slashing 110 teaching positions. (Star Tribune)

Minneapolis faces a similar reckoning.

🚘 A top Minnesota House DFLer is "confident" that Minneapolis leaders, Uber, Lyft, and state lawmakers can reach a compromise before the rideshare giants act on threats to leave the city. (Kyle/X)

A 79-year-old Hopkins woman died while on vacation in Zambia after an elephant charged her vehicle during a game tour. (KARE 11)

🗓️ Walser Automotive Group has moved about 20% of its Minnesota employees to a four-day workweek. Sales employees and managers will work longer shifts. (Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal)