The Spoon: Horse track drama

🏗 Demolition of the 75-acre former Prudential campus in Plymouth will begin next month, kicking off a $300 million redevelopment that could eventually bring 925 apartments, medical offices, and retail. (Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal)

✈️ What's behind Delta's sky-high flight prices? Dominance at hubs like MSP, but also premium service. (Thrifty Traveler)

🐎 The Minnesota Racing Commission approved machine-based horse racing at the behest of Canterbury Park and Running Aces, but sports betting sponsors say it's illegal. (Star Tribune)

📚 Former Roseville Area Schools superintendent John Thein will lead St. Paul Public Schools in an interim capacity when current superintendent Joe Gothard leaves for a new job next month. Thein had the same role during St. Paul's last superintendent search. (Pioneer Press)