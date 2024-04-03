The Spoon: Fair fun comes early (again)

🚌 MetroTransit is expanding its fare-checking crackdown to some bus lines amid reports of riders reusing screenshots of old tickets. (KSTP)

🎡 Tickets for this year's "Kickoff to Summer at the Fair" go on sale on Friday at 10am. (Info)

New additions to the four-day event, which will take place May 23-26, include Amish doughnuts from Peachey's Baking Company and inflatable axe throwing.

🏍️ Polaris unveiled its latest refresh of its most popular motorcycle model, the Indian Scout. (Star Tribune)

⛳ The recently renovated Golden Valley Country Club has rebranded as The Club at Golden Valley. Initiation fees will also increase from $32,000 to $40,000. (Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal)

🏛️ State Rep. Bryan Lawrence (R-Princeton) was sworn in yesterday. (Watch)