Apr 3, 2024 - News

The Spoon: Fair fun comes early (again)

headshot
Illustration of a pattern of the Spoonbridge and Cherry sculpture in Minneapolis.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

🚌 MetroTransit is expanding its fare-checking crackdown to some bus lines amid reports of riders reusing screenshots of old tickets. (KSTP)

🎡 Tickets for this year's "Kickoff to Summer at the Fair" go on sale on Friday at 10am. (Info)

  • New additions to the four-day event, which will take place May 23-26, include Amish doughnuts from Peachey's Baking Company and inflatable axe throwing.

🏍️ Polaris unveiled its latest refresh of its most popular motorcycle model, the Indian Scout. (Star Tribune)

⛳ The recently renovated Golden Valley Country Club has rebranded as The Club at Golden Valley. Initiation fees will also increase from $32,000 to $40,000. (Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal)

🏛️ State Rep. Bryan Lawrence (R-Princeton) was sworn in yesterday. (Watch)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Twin Cities in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more