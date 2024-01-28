A majority of Minnesotans don't get enough sleep
Most Minnesotans aren't getting enough shut-eye.
Driving the news: More than 60% of people in the state get less than the recommended seven hours of sleep a night, according to a study that tracked the sleep of Apple Watch users from February to June 2022.
Why it matters: Sleep is crucial for physical and mental health.
Threat level: Over time, operating without enough zzz's can dramatically increase your risk of heart disease, stroke and cancer, Francesco Cappuccio, a heart health and sleep expert at the University of Warwick, told Axios' Carly Mallenbaum.
- Research has also linked insufficient sleep to obesity, depression, anxiety, and even dementia.
What they're saying: "Sleep is foundational to health," said Seema Khosla, medical director of the North Dakota Center for Sleep.
- "It doesn't matter if you work out all the time [and eat well]. If you don't sleep, you're not going to get the gains you want. You're not going to feel well."
Between the lines: Although data of Apple users might not reflect the general population, the "fact that we don't get enough sleep [is] clear across the board," says Karin Johnson, a sleep medicine specialist and professor of neurology in Springfield, Massachusetts.
The other side: If you're reading this newsletter, you might be doing better than your Apple Watch-wearing neighbors.
- Our unscientific survey of readers back in December 2022 found that 60% of you sleep more than seven hours a night. One in five got eight hours or more.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.