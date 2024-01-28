Data: Apple Heart and Movement Study; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Most Minnesotans aren't getting enough shut-eye.

Driving the news: More than 60% of people in the state get less than the recommended seven hours of sleep a night, according to a study that tracked the sleep of Apple Watch users from February to June 2022.

Why it matters: Sleep is crucial for physical and mental health.

Threat level: Over time, operating without enough zzz's can dramatically increase your risk of heart disease, stroke and cancer, Francesco Cappuccio, a heart health and sleep expert at the University of Warwick, told Axios' Carly Mallenbaum.

Research has also linked insufficient sleep to obesity, depression, anxiety, and even dementia.

What they're saying: "Sleep is foundational to health," said Seema Khosla, medical director of the North Dakota Center for Sleep.

"It doesn't matter if you work out all the time [and eat well]. If you don't sleep, you're not going to get the gains you want. You're not going to feel well."

Between the lines: Although data of Apple users might not reflect the general population, the "fact that we don't get enough sleep [is] clear across the board," says Karin Johnson, a sleep medicine specialist and professor of neurology in Springfield, Massachusetts.

