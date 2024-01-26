Background check lapse fueled Minnesota's botched hiring of legal cannabis director

Gov. Tim Walz's administration failed to fully vet its finalists ahead of last year's botched appointment of the state's first recreational cannabis regulator, the legislative auditor concluded.

Why it matters: The review released Thursday provides an inside look at the missteps that fueled an embarrassing setback in the state's effort to launch its legal marijuana market.

State of play: Walz has yet to hire a replacement to lead the Office of Cannabis Management, with just a year to go until the stated goal for getting dispensaries and other cannabis businesses licensed and up and running.

On Thursday, he said he's relaunching a national search for a director, with the help of a "dedicated professional recruiter" from Minnesota Management and Budget.

Catch up fast: His initial pick, hemp business owner Erin Dupree, withdrew just a day after her appointment was announced, following news reports that raised questions about past tax liens and the potency of the products advertised by her cannabis shop.

At the time, DuPree, who did not have experience working in government, said she "never knowingly sold any non-compliant product" and disputed reports of financial issues" but decided to resign to avoid becoming a distraction.

Details: The seven-page "preliminary assessment" from the auditor found that Walz's office failed to follow the standard hiring and background check procedures and was "unaware that [they] lacked full information" about the finalists as a result.

Zoom in: The governor's office relied on application reviews by human resources staff and several rounds of interviews to whittle a pool of 150 applicants down to 12 and, eventually, two finalists.

Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan served on the final interview panel and asked the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to conduct background checks for finalists.

Yes, but: The BCA reviewed criminal history, court and driving records, and credit reports, but didn't do the standard tax records check via the state Department of Revenue.

The governor's office then relied on a "summary report" of the BCA's findings instead of waiting for the full document, which would have revealed that Revenue's check had not happened.

What they're saying: Legislative auditor Judy Randall recommended the governor's office independently confirm that background checks covered the bases when filling "sensitive" positions. She does not

They should also wait until they have "reviewed the complete background check report" before making a decision, she said.

She does not plan to review the issue further at this time.

The response: In a letter to the auditor, Walz's general counsel argued that the office "opted to complete a more rigorous process than the standard background checks for other high-level government positions."

But she acknowledged the issues raised and said the office has already made changes to its processes to incorporate the recommendations.

The other side: Dupree told Axios via LinkedIn that she wasn't surprised by the auditor's conclusion, saying, "everything was very rushed leading up to my appointment."

She added that she fully complied with her background check, filling out nearly 20 pages of paperwork and offered to provide proof that a tax debt had been paid. "I made no attempt to hide anything."

Of note: The auditor's review does not address whether the governor's office reviewed DuPree's business practices or store inventory as part of the process.

DuPree said "no one specifically asked me about product at my store" during the hiring process, but that she only carried legal products at the time of her interview. She said an illicit item highlighted in news reports was "not in my product mix" when she was in consideration for the job.

"We made constant adjustments with zero support from any government agency to be sure we were being compliant," she wrote.

What's next: Office of Cannabis Management staff is still working behind the scenes on rules and licenses for dispensaries and other cannabis businesses.

Charlene Briner, the office's temporary leader, will formally serve as interim director while the search continues.

The bottom line: Applications for the permanent role are due Feb. 26, meaning a hire is a month or more away.