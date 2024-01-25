Share on email (opens in new window)

How to pay for college is a hot topic among Axios Twin Cities readers.

Driving the news: We asked parents how much they were planning to help their kids with college, and we got plenty of feedback. Here are some of the responses.

A lot of parents have — or plan to — use a hybrid approach, in which they share the costs with their kids.

"We paid for tuition and room and board and they paid for their books," Jeff H. wrote. "Both children had part-time jobs to allow them to have money for cellphones, gas, insurance, and 'fun' money."

Barb G. wants her son to have some skin in the game and has landed on a plan in which she will pay a third, her son will pay a third, and the last third will be covered by loans or scholarships.

Some parents feel the threat of their kids being burdened with student loan debt isn't worth the tradeoff of the financial lessons they might learn.

"No kid should graduate with loans so large they will take decades to pay off. College won't get cheaper. I would plan to help as much as you can," wrote Kim I.

"We are helping to pay for the majority of our kids' college tuition so that the debt trap of college does not prevent the future wealth-building opportunities found in homeownership," Cecil S. wrote.

Derek S. wants his kid to figure it out, just like he did.

"If I'm in a place to contribute I think it would be in the form of paying off a portion of their loans after graduating as an unexpected gift ... student loans generally don't accrue interest while you're still in college so you could still earn another four years of interest on that money and it would go further."

A handful of parents pointed out that college is not for everyone, and more kids should consider trade schools and technical colleges.

"I am hoping that more kids in the future go the route of coding bootcamps (or similar programs)," Mark F. wrote, noting the large supply of such jobs.

Kathy O. had a 30-year career in higher ed administration and career counseling.

Her advice: "Think seriously and creatively about taking your first two years of classes at one of our state's outstanding community colleges. The quality of instruction is excellent, there are plenty of student support services, and costs are significantly lower. And if you’re undecided about a major, this is a much cheaper place to make a few false starts! Transfer to a 4-year school when your goals are clear."

Karina V. is teaching her daughter communication skills that will come in handy when she's pursuing scholarships.

"Learning how to write a good scholarship and talk about yourself is not a skill you learn easily," Karina wrote.

A couple of readers pointed out Minnesota's new North Star Promise Scholarship program for lower-income families. The state estimates the program, which provides "last dollar" funding, could help 15,000 to 20,000 students this year.

Fred R. has put his three kids through college and has some sage advice for younger parents: