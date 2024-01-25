The Art Shanty Projects have prevailed! Despite a one-week delay due to warm weather, the "village" of interactive art projects and experimental performances will return to (currently) frozen Lake Harriet this Saturday for three weekends of eclectic fun.

What's new: This year's event will feature 19 shanties and 20 performances, and for the first time since the pandemic, visitors can go inside and explore the mini shacks.

Offerings include "Hot Box: Disco Inferno" — which, according to the description, has live dancers inside to "make a profit of dance gains!" — and a house made for visitors to take and leave an assortment of tiny treasures.

Details: Saturdays–Sundays from 10am–4pm through Feb. 11. Free, though a donation of $10–$20 is suggested.

In other entertainment news:

🏰 The Ice Palace finally opens Thursday in Delano after a month of warm-weather delays. Expect over 90,000 square feet of ice to explore, sledding hills, food vendors and more. Starting at $18 for adults, $11 for kids.

🧊 Ice sculptures inspired by well-known works in the Minneapolis Institute of Art's collection just went up outside the museum. They'll be on display during museum hours through Feb. 4, weather permitting. Free.

In other ice news, a 100-foot ice bar is opening in downtown Minneapolis Friday. A lineup of beverage directors from spots like Earl Giles, Mara and Meteor will be creating different craft cocktails each night. Free entry.

💡 The Saint Paul Winter Carnival kicks Thursday night in Rice Park with a free laser light show and ice sculpting competition. Other events this week include scavenger hunts and a cat show. Check out our Instagram for more happenings. Prices vary.

⚾️ Meet new Hall of Famer Joe Mauer at TwinsFest at Target Field, which runs Friday–Saturday. More than 40 current and former players and coaches will be there for photo-ops, meet-and-greets and autographs. Prices vary by event.

🎶 Want to listen to 28 straight hours of drone music? Cedar Cultural Center is hosting "Drone Not Drones," a Friday-through-Saturday concert where over 50 performers play experimental/repetitive/hypnotizing tunes. Bring a blanket and pillow. $35+.

🪁 Need another reason to visit the Art Shanty Projects? The Lake Harriet Kite Festival will share the lake with the event on Saturday afternoon with a host of enormous and creative kites. Free.

🛷 Art Sled Rally (aka Audrey's favorite event of the season) will return to Powderhorn Park on Saturday afternoon despite the lack of snow. The annual display of creativity and carnage features community-designed "sleds" and their creators attempting to make it down a giant sledding hill intact. Free.