Restaurant Roundup: Treats to open in Mall of America, Burnsville gets a drive-thru pretzel shop

Treats Cereal Bar & Boba is expanding to the Mall of America this spring, per a release. It currently has locations in Blaine and Grand Avenue in St. Paul.

A fourth will open in North Loop soon, according to its website.

🥨 Burnsville is getting a drive-thru pretzel and smoothie shop. The Auntie Anne's and Jamba combo will open Jan. 19, according to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.

☕️ St. Paul-based coffee roaster SK Coffee opened its third café in the downtown Minneapolis skyways earlier this month, owners confirmed.

🍗 Justin Sutherland has parted ways with Uptown Ties, the Minneapolis bar that had a location of Sutherland's restaurant Northern Soul, Southwest Voices reports. The restaurant may return in the spring, Sutherland said.

🇵🇭 Filipino restaurant Manila Wok & Grill, which closed in October after four years on University Avenue, will reopen in Burnsville Center's food court sometime in late February or early March, the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reports.

🍜 A noodle shop is moving into the former Bad Waitress on Eat Street, Southwest Voices reports. Details are sparse, but the owner is reportedly a partner at Sushi Train in South Minneapolis.