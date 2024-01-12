Alcohol-related deaths rise in Minnesota

Data: Kaiser Family Foundation. Map: Axios Visuals

While a spike in drug overdose deaths has captured a lot of attention in Minnesota, another killer is quietly striking.

Driving the news: Alcohol-induced deaths more than doubled in the state from 2009 to 2021, according to Kaiser Family Foundation data.

Minnesota ranked ahead of the national death rate, with 18 deaths per 100,000 people in 2021.

Data: Kaiser Family Foundation. Chart: Axios Visuals

Why it matters: The increase in drinking deaths has not attracted much attention — even though in Minnesota alcohol has been nearly as deadly as fentanyl.

In 2021, Minnesota's overdose death rate was 24.5 per 100,0000 residents, according to Kaiser.

The big picture: Minnesota's rate is still well below national leaders like New Mexico (50 deaths per 100,000 people), South Dakota (42.8), and Alaska (41).