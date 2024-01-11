Want to be able to say, "I knew them before they blew up"? Head to First Avenue for the Best New Bands show tomorrow — an annual chance to see the rising stars of the local music scene.

This year's lineup of seven artists includes funk and soul singer Barlow, Americana artist Clare Doyle, jazz drummer L.A. Buckner and his group BiG HOMiE and more.

Doors open at 6:30pm. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 day of show.

In other entertainment news...

🌸 Leave winter behind at the Como Conservatory's winter flower show, which opens tomorrow in St. Paul.

Pro tip: The tropical gardens also have live music and serve beer and wine on Sunday evenings. Free

🏒It's a big weekend for home games — the Timberwolves play the Portland Trail Blazers and the Wild take on the Philadelphia Flyers tomorrow night. The new women's hockey team PWHL Minnesota face off against New York on Sunday afternoon. Prices vary.

👋 Make new friends at Break the Bubble on Saturday morning at Five Watt Coffee in St. Paul — just show up, put on a name tag and introduce yourself to someone new. Free.

🛍 Shop over 100 vintage exhibitors at this season's Minnesota Antique Market in the Minnesota State Fairgrounds Coliseum on Saturday and Sunday. $10, or $20 for an early bird Friday ticket

🛷 Head for the (sledding) hills on Saturday night for Family Twilight Snow Tubing on Wild Mountain in Taylors Falls. The Columbia Heights Recreation Department organized a group bus ride to and from the ski area; recommended for those 42 inches or taller. $15

🗣 Learn about the Dakota language and ceremonies at "The Wiçhone Wasté: Dakota Language and Culture" at Radiant Life Yoga in Minneapolis on Saturday night. The conversation will also be livestreamed. $40

🍿 Watch the definitive version of Harrison Ford's hunt for replicants at Trylon Cinema's screenings of "Blade Runner: The Final Cut." Sunday is sold out, but there's plenty of availability on Monday and Tuesday. $8