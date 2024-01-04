Spend the day surrounded by puppies at this year's Land O'Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show, which brings over 1,300 dogs and 197 breeds to the Saint Paul RiverCentre Thursday through Sunday.

This year's lineup includes showmanship competitions, educational events and meet-and-greets with certain breeds and experts.

Of note: Owners of puppies 4–6 months old can enter the Puppy Party, a mock dog show geared strictly toward their (adorable) age group.

Tickets are $13 for ages 13 and up and $6 for ages 5–12. Discounts available for families.

More things to do this weekend

🥤 Partaking in Dry January? Forgotten Star Brewing in Fridley is hosting "jaNAnigans" (AKA non-alcoholic shenanigans) every Thursday this month, starting Thursday night with product sampling of J's Kombucha. Free

🥶 Explore the chilly outdoors at Brave the BRRR, a monthlong celebration of winter that kicked off Thursday in New Brighton. Activities include food trucks, a winter market, scavenger hunt and an amateur snow sculpting contest. Free

🤨 Rock out to "All Star" by Smash Mouth at First Avenue's Shrek Rave on Friday night. Tagline: "IT'S DUMB JUST COME HAVE FUN. WHO CARES. COOL IS DEAD. idk hahaha." $37+

🖊 Get some fresh ink at the Minneapolis Tattoo Arts Convention this weekend. More than 100 artists from across the country will be there; walk-up appointments are available. $25/day or $50 for the three-day pass

🎩 Marvel at more than 20 aerialists at Can Can Wonderland's "The Magic Show" on Saturday night. The St. Paul arcade will also host four musical guests and a magician. The event is 21+. Included with $13 admission

🪡 Repair your well-loved clothing at a Mend-It Clinic in Minneapolis on Sunday afternoon. Menders will be available to help newbies, or fix your item yourself on the provided machine. Free

🌺 Music Under Glass, a live music series held in the tropical gardens at Como Conservatory in St. Paul, kicks off Sunday night with "high-energy Cajun music" from the New Riverside Ramblers. Free entry; beer and wine available for purchase