It's still a job seeker's market out there, but don't expect to just apply for any gig and get it.

Driving the news: Axios asked some of the largest Twin Cities employers for their No. 1 piece of advice for people looking for a job right now. Here's what they said:

Raelyn Trende, vice president for global talent, Medtronic

"It's important to build, nurture and maintain your network, even when you're not actively searching for a job. Then, when you're ready to make a move, do your research. Leverage your network to help make connections at the companies you'd like to apply to — your network can also play an important role in sharing the impact you've delivered in prior roles and the value you could bring to the company."

Mitch Schwartz, global head of enterprise recruiting, U.S. Bank

"Be intentional with your job search: Think through the skills you possess, research companies that pique your interest and network with current employees. Remember to be open to the fact that the next step in your career is unique to your own journey and try not to compare yourself to others."

Renee Robideau, director of talent acquisition, Land O'Lakes

"Engaging with a company's employer brand is incredibly important. You can do that through social media, job boards, or signing up for talent communities on a company's career site. This all can help candidates find good job matches, understand the company's purpose, and ultimately help prepare for interviews."

Kelly Baker, executive vice president/chief human resources officer, Thrivent

"I encourage all job seekers to build a professional network by reconnecting with former colleagues and tapping into mentors. Ask the people in your network to introduce you to other interesting people they know — even if they don't work in the field you're seeking. A coffee meeting, whether virtual or in person, is quick and reinforces that everyone has something they can teach you. And, as a bonus tip, I encourage job seekers to identify companies that align with their personal values and have purpose-driven cultures, which can lead to a more fulfilling career."

Mandy Wagner, senior director of talent acquisition, Life Time

"When looking for your next career, do your research to identify companies that you connect with and are inspired by the mission/culture. Reach out to current or former team members on professional networks to find out what they like about the company, so during your interview you can ask questions that help you determine if the fit is right for you. Just as much as a company is learning about you during the process, it's your opportunity to interview the company to help you make the decision should an offer be presented."

Erin McSweeney, chief people officer, UnitedHealth Group

"My advice for job seekers right now is the same that I've shared with people regardless of where they are in their career journey. Never stop learning and stay current with trends. Raise your hand to take on the stretch projects — get out of your comfort zone and be curious. And finally — network, network, network."