Modern St. Louis Park home adjacent to nature preserve asks $787,500

The home was completely reimagined during its 2023 renovation. Photo: Courtesy of Spacecrafting via David Brandner/Coldwell Banker Realty

This newly renovated home in St. Louis Park hits the market Friday with a mix of mid-century aesthetics and modern conveniences.

Listed for $787,500, the house is located at 3320 Huntington Avenue S. within walking distance of Bde Maka Ska.

Why we love it: Though it was built in 1940, the home was completely reimagined during its 2023 renovation, which added two bedrooms and a host of luxe touches like heated bathroom floors and stainless steel appliances.

The lot backs up to the 52-acre Bass Lake Preserve, offering maximum privacy and sunset views.

Layout: The 2,687-square-foot home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a partially finished basement, two large screened-in porches, and a balcony.

Interior features: Open floor plan with 14-foot vaulted ceilings, quartz countertops, birch cabinetry, a wood-burning fireplace, and revamped primary bathroom with a walk-in shower and soaking tub.

Exterior features: Landscaped front and backyard, two-car detached garage.

Take a look around:

All photos by Spacecrafting, courtesy of David Brandner with Coldwell Banker Realty.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to show the 2023 renovation added heated bathroom floors, not hardwood.