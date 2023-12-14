58 mins ago - Things to Do

Twin Cities weekend: Minni Dazzle, "The Nutcracker," "Frozen" in Concert

headshot
an illustration of a hand in a meditative pose holding four orange shopping bags

Illustration: Tiffany Herring/Axios

This weekend, check out a holiday wellness market in Savage, Minni Dazzle in Minneapolis, "The Nutcracker" in St. Paul and more.

😌 1. Soothe your soul

Shop for holiday gifts at a market that's promising a wellness experience this weekend in Scott County at the Soul Support Holiday Experience.

What's happening: Attendees can participate in guided meditation and try holistic wellness products while shopping handmade goods from Twin Cities wellness practitioners.

When: 10am–3pm Saturday

Where: Purple Lotus, 4735 123rd St. W, Suite 500 in Savage

Cost: Free

🛍️ 2. Minni Dazzle

  • Missing Holidazzle? Fulton Taproom booked some of the artists and entertainment from the landmark Minneapolis holiday festival, including drag bingo, a performance from Twin Cities Trapeze Center and an a cappella act. Free.
  • 5–9pm Thursday and Friday, 2–7pm Saturday and 1–5pm Sunday

🎭 3. North Country Christmas

  • Enjoy a Christmas-themed dinner theater performance featuring Kat Perkins, "The Voice" season six semifinalist, Friday–Sunday at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres. Tickets start at $44.

❄️ 4. "Frozen" in Concert

  • Watch the Disney movie accompanied by a live performance of the film's soundtrack by the Minnesota Orchestra at Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis. Tickets start at $49 and vary by date and time.
  • 7pm Friday, 2pm and 7pm Saturday and 2pm Sunday

💃 5. Flamenco Holiday Show

🩰 6. "The Classic Nutcracker"

  • Watch a holiday performance by Ballet Minnesota 2pm Saturday at performing arts theater The O'Shaughnessy in St. Paul. Tickets start at $77.

🎹 7. A Jazzy Christmas Concert

  • Listen to Christmas classics performed by two musicians playing flute and piano 2–3:30pm Saturday at The Hive Collaborative in St. Paul. Tickets are $15.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more