58 mins ago - Things to Do
Twin Cities weekend: Minni Dazzle, "The Nutcracker," "Frozen" in Concert
This weekend, check out a holiday wellness market in Savage, Minni Dazzle in Minneapolis, "The Nutcracker" in St. Paul and more.
😌 1. Soothe your soul
Shop for holiday gifts at a market that's promising a wellness experience this weekend in Scott County at the Soul Support Holiday Experience.
What's happening: Attendees can participate in guided meditation and try holistic wellness products while shopping handmade goods from Twin Cities wellness practitioners.
When: 10am–3pm Saturday
Where: Purple Lotus, 4735 123rd St. W, Suite 500 in Savage
Cost: Free
🛍️ 2. Minni Dazzle
- Missing Holidazzle? Fulton Taproom booked some of the artists and entertainment from the landmark Minneapolis holiday festival, including drag bingo, a performance from Twin Cities Trapeze Center and an a cappella act. Free.
- 5–9pm Thursday and Friday, 2–7pm Saturday and 1–5pm Sunday
🎭 3. North Country Christmas
- Enjoy a Christmas-themed dinner theater performance featuring Kat Perkins, "The Voice" season six semifinalist, Friday–Sunday at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres. Tickets start at $44.
❄️ 4. "Frozen" in Concert
- Watch the Disney movie accompanied by a live performance of the film's soundtrack by the Minnesota Orchestra at Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis. Tickets start at $49 and vary by date and time.
- 7pm Friday, 2pm and 7pm Saturday and 2pm Sunday
💃 5. Flamenco Holiday Show
- Enjoy a festive performance by the Twin Cities Flamenco Collective 5pm Sunday at Icehouse in Minneapolis. Tickets are $20 and $15 in advance.
🩰 6. "The Classic Nutcracker"
- Watch a holiday performance by Ballet Minnesota 2pm Saturday at performing arts theater The O'Shaughnessy in St. Paul. Tickets start at $77.
🎹 7. A Jazzy Christmas Concert
- Listen to Christmas classics performed by two musicians playing flute and piano 2–3:30pm Saturday at The Hive Collaborative in St. Paul. Tickets are $15.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.