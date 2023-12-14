Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

This weekend, check out a holiday wellness market in Savage, Minni Dazzle in Minneapolis, "The Nutcracker" in St. Paul and more.

😌 1. Soothe your soul

Shop for holiday gifts at a market that's promising a wellness experience this weekend in Scott County at the Soul Support Holiday Experience.

What's happening: Attendees can participate in guided meditation and try holistic wellness products while shopping handmade goods from Twin Cities wellness practitioners.

When: 10am–3pm Saturday

Where: Purple Lotus, 4735 123rd St. W, Suite 500 in Savage

Cost: Free

Missing Holidazzle? Fulton Taproom booked some of the artists and entertainment from the landmark Minneapolis holiday festival, including drag bingo, a performance from Twin Cities Trapeze Center and an a cappella act. Free.

5–9pm Thursday and Friday, 2–7pm Saturday and 1–5pm Sunday

Enjoy a Christmas-themed dinner theater performance featuring Kat Perkins, "The Voice" season six semifinalist, Friday–Sunday at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres. Tickets start at $44.

Watch the Disney movie accompanied by a live performance of the film's soundtrack by the Minnesota Orchestra at Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis. Tickets start at $49 and vary by date and time.

7pm Friday, 2pm and 7pm Saturday and 2pm Sunday

Enjoy a festive performance by the Twin Cities Flamenco Collective 5pm Sunday at Icehouse in Minneapolis. Tickets are $20 and $15 in advance.

Watch a holiday performance by Ballet Minnesota 2pm Saturday at performing arts theater The O'Shaughnessy in St. Paul. Tickets start at $77.