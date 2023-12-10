Combat the winter blues with adventures around the Twin Cities

Winter's short and often-dark days put many of us into a funk. But despite the cold temps and early sunsets, now's the time to add some adventure to your life.

How it works: Try something totally new. And keep mixing it up.

It's not easy to take a leap of faith and embark on an adventure, but the benefits for our mental and emotional health are undeniable, Axios Finish Line co-author Erica Pandey writes.

State of the sun: What sun? It goes down at 4:31pm today — we're in the midst of the earliest sunsets of the year — and will set by 6pm through the end of February.

Why it matters: Less natural light can change the balance of the brain, affecting your mood and disrupting the body's circadian rhythm, Axios' Carly Mallenbaum writes.

The monotony of a winter routine and ease at which we hunker down at home can add to the winter blues and boredom.

Yes, but: While we all love a vacation, you don't need to spend a ton of time or money to add some spice to your life this winter.

The fun doesn't have to wait for the weekend. Give yourself a midweek boost with a mini-adventure by reframing Wednesday as "Lillördag," or "Little Saturday."

How it works: The Nordic tradition involves scheduling something fun on hump day — think a casual get-together with friends or heading out for open play at an indoor pickleball club.

What they're saying: Constanze Leineweber, an associate professor at the Stress Research Institute of Stockholm University, told the BBC that the practice "can be quite wise in helping people to create structure and fulfillment even when they're feeling lost."

"You can become motivated with smaller goals within the week which you can reach and get a reward for… and not totally lose the context and structure that we need."

The bottom line: The shortest, darkest day of the year — Dec. 21 — is approaching. Pick one new thing to try before then.

You'll thank us — and yourself!