Walking trips plummet in Minneapolis post-pandemic

Data: StreetLight Data. Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios There's been a staggering decline in the number of trips Twin Cities residents take by putting one foot in front of another, per a new report. In Minneapolis, the annual average daily walking trips dropped a whopping 48.4% between 2019 and 2022.

Why it matters: Walking is good for us and, when used to replace short car trips, good for the planet.

The big picture: Nationally, walking trips dropped 36%, StreetLight Data found.

The analysis used anonymized data from mobile devices and more to measure trips taken by foot that were more than 800 feet — about 0.15 miles — from start to finish.

Zoom in: Minneapolis fell in the middle of the pack for the 100 metro areas analyzed, with 160 daily trips per 1,000 people.

Zoom out: New York City ranks highest among the top 50 U.S. metro areas sorted by annual average daily walking trips per capita in 2022, at 390 — no surprise to anyone who's ever lived there and racked up a few miles of walking every day in the normal course of life.

Portland, Oregon; Boise, Idaho; and Ogden, Utah, are all tied for last place, at just 220 trips per 1,000 people.

Bucking the trend: Los Angeles (+19%), San Diego (+14%), and Modesto, California (+13%) all saw an increase in annual average daily walking trips in 2022 compared to the previous year.

The intrigue: "Active transportation" — that is, walking and biking — accounted for just 10% of overall trips in 2022, down from 14% in 2019.

Driving is only 4% below 2019 levels — yet another sign that America is a country of car lovers.

Between the lines: It's clear that the pandemic had an "obvious impact," StreetLight says. But beyond that, the group isn't sure what's keeping Americans off their feet.

Some of this could be remote work, which can make it all too easy to become overly sedentary.

My thought bubble: I travel by foot to and from daycare most days and walk our dog, and even then I feel like I'm barely moving compared to the steps I logged pre-pandemic when I worked out of an office and lived in the North Loop.