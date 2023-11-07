Restaurant roundup: Ann Kim's new Korean American restaurant opens in Uptown

Share on email (opens in new window)

🏈 Filipino restaurant Kalsada closed less than two months ago, but a new restaurant has already moved into the Selby Avenue space.

Sports bar Pauly's Pub & Grill, co-owned by the restaurateur behind Eagle Street Grille and Ox Cart Ale House & Rooftop, plans to open Nov. 15, Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reports.

🤤 Ann Kim's new Korean American restaurant Kim's opens Nov. 7 in the former Sooki & Mimi space in Uptown. The underground Bronto Bar, which replaces Basement Bar, opens Nov. 9. Neither take reservations.

🇲🇽 Mexican restaurant Los Ocampo is opening a new location in St. Paul's Merriam Park neighborhood, it confirmed on Instagram.

🌵 Speakeasy-style cantina Masa & Agave is opening in the former Constantine space in downtown Minneapolis' Hotel Ivy on Nov. 10. Expect Mexican cuisine and a drink list with over 200 agave spirits, according to a release.

🐟 Lutefisk fans, listen up — Norway House is throwing the inaugural Lutefiskfestivalen Twin Cities, an authentic, upscale Norwegian lutefisk dinner, on Nov. 11 in Minneapolis. Tickets start at $95.