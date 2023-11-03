Modern Tudor in Bryn Mawr asks $476K
This modern Tudor in Bryn Mawr caught our attention with its sleek updates and sloping roof.
- Listed for $476,000, it's located at 1115 Xerxes Ave. S., near Cedar Lake and Theodore Wirth Park.
Why we love it: Muted blues and greens on both the exterior and interior complement the home's woodwork and curved edges.
Layout: The 1,286-square-foot house has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a large unfinished space upstairs.
Interior features: Hardwood floors, renovated kitchen, and main floor bathroom, newer washer and dryer in the basement.
Other highlights: Three-season porch, attached garage parking, newer roof and paint job.
Take a look around:
