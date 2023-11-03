Modern Tudor in Bryn Mawr asks $476K

Share on email (opens in new window)

Photo: Jared Martin, courtesy of Noel Krueger with Edina Realty, Inc.

This modern Tudor in Bryn Mawr caught our attention with its sleek updates and sloping roof.

Listed for $476,000, it's located at 1115 Xerxes Ave. S., near Cedar Lake and Theodore Wirth Park.

Why we love it: Muted blues and greens on both the exterior and interior complement the home's woodwork and curved edges.

Layout: The 1,286-square-foot house has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a large unfinished space upstairs.

Interior features: Hardwood floors, renovated kitchen, and main floor bathroom, newer washer and dryer in the basement.

Other highlights: Three-season porch, attached garage parking, newer roof and paint job.

Take a look around:

Photo: Jared Martin, courtesy of Noel Krueger with Edina Realty, Inc.

Photo: Jared Martin, courtesy of Noel Krueger with Edina Realty, Inc.

Photo: Jared Martin, courtesy of Noel Krueger with Edina Realty, Inc.

Photo: Jared Martin, courtesy of Noel Krueger with Edina Realty, Inc.

Photo: Jared Martin, courtesy of Noel Krueger with Edina Realty, Inc.

Photo: Jared Martin, courtesy of Noel Krueger with Edina Realty, Inc.

Photo: Jared Martin, courtesy of Noel Krueger with Edina Realty, Inc.