Minnesota municipal elections: How to vote, what's on the ballot

Voters across Minnesota head to the polls on Tuesday for the 2023 municipal elections.

Why it matters: The results will impact everything from school curriculums to sales tax levels in communities across the state.

What to expect: The early vote totals suggest turnout will, as is usually the case, lag midterm and presidential years.

  • That means a relatively small number of voters could have a big impact on the policies and politics of these communities.

Be smart: Here's what you need to know to vote on Election Day:

🗳️ Not sure if your community is voting Tuesday? Check this list or this map.

⏰ Polling places typically open at 7am and close at 8pm.

📍 Find yours via the Secretary of State.

🙋 If you still need to register, you can do it in person before you vote. Check this list of what to bring.

👀 See what races and questions you'll vote on by generating a sample ballot.

🥈 Some cities, including Minneapolis and St. Paul, use ranked-choice voting. Here's a refresher on that process.

✔️ Initial results will be available on the Secretary of State's website after polls close, but local election offices will provide updates on secondary rounds for ranked-choice races.

Go Deeper: Check out these guides to the Minneapolis City Council, St. Paul City Council and top school board races.

