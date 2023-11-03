Minnesota municipal elections: How to vote, what's on the ballot
Voters across Minnesota head to the polls on Tuesday for the 2023 municipal elections.
Why it matters: The results will impact everything from school curriculums to sales tax levels in communities across the state.
- In Minneapolis and St. Paul, all city council seats are up for a vote.
What to expect: The early vote totals suggest turnout will, as is usually the case, lag midterm and presidential years.
- That means a relatively small number of voters could have a big impact on the policies and politics of these communities.
Be smart: Here's what you need to know to vote on Election Day:
🗳️ Not sure if your community is voting Tuesday? Check this list or this map.
⏰ Polling places typically open at 7am and close at 8pm.
📍 Find yours via the Secretary of State.
🙋 If you still need to register, you can do it in person before you vote. Check this list of what to bring.
👀 See what races and questions you'll vote on by generating a sample ballot.
🥈 Some cities, including Minneapolis and St. Paul, use ranked-choice voting. Here's a refresher on that process.
✔️ Initial results will be available on the Secretary of State's website after polls close, but local election offices will provide updates on secondary rounds for ranked-choice races.
Go Deeper: Check out these guides to the Minneapolis City Council, St. Paul City Council and top school board races.
