Minnesota municipal elections: How to vote, what's on the ballot

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Voters across Minnesota head to the polls on Tuesday for the 2023 municipal elections.

Why it matters: The results will impact everything from school curriculums to sales tax levels in communities across the state.

In Minneapolis and St. Paul, all city council seats are up for a vote.

What to expect: The early vote totals suggest turnout will, as is usually the case, lag midterm and presidential years.

That means a relatively small number of voters could have a big impact on the policies and politics of these communities.

Be smart: Here's what you need to know to vote on Election Day:

🗳️ Not sure if your community is voting Tuesday? Check this list or this map.

⏰ Polling places typically open at 7am and close at 8pm.

📍 Find yours via the Secretary of State.

🙋 If you still need to register, you can do it in person before you vote. Check this list of what to bring.

👀 See what races and questions you'll vote on by generating a sample ballot.

🥈 Some cities, including Minneapolis and St. Paul, use ranked-choice voting. Here's a refresher on that process.

✔️ Initial results will be available on the Secretary of State's website after polls close, but local election offices will provide updates on secondary rounds for ranked-choice races.

Go Deeper: Check out these guides to the Minneapolis City Council, St. Paul City Council and top school board races.