Watching Twins games on TV is going to look and sound much different in 2024.

What happened: The team announced Tuesday that play-by-play man Dick Bremer, 67, would leave the booth after 40 years.

The Athletic, citing a high-ranking team source, said the Twins wanted a change in the booth.

What we're watching: Who will replace Bremer. A logical choice would be radio broadcaster Cory Provus, who filled in for Bremer when he had Covid in April.

As The Athletic reported, the team has wanted to get younger in the booth, swapping out Bert Blyleven for a rotating cast of players who retired fairly recently.

Plus, Kris Atteberry has already proved capable of calling Twins games on the radio when Provus or Dan Gladden were out.

Meanwhile, the Twins have likely broadcast their last game on Bally Sports North, formerly Fox Sports North. The team's contract with parent company Diamond Sports Group has expired, and it's probably not interested in a new one while the company is trying to restructure under bankruptcy protection.

Why it matters: Diamond Sports Group was paying the team $54.8 million annually for broadcast rights.