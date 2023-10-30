Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Halloween falls on Tuesday this year, and if you're still looking for plans for the day, it's not too late. Here are six events that have availability across the metro area.

🎃 The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at the Minnesota Zoo is open through this week and features thousands of intricately carved pumpkins on a glowing trail. Oct. 30-Nov. 4, times vary, $14+

🎭 Enjoy a larger-than-life puppet show with dance, fire, songs, music, and stilts at BareBones' annual Halloween pageant on the Midtown Greenway. Oct. 31 from 7pm to 8pm, $20 donation requested.

🪩 Party like it's the '90s at Union Rooftop's '90s Halloween Drag Dinner, with tributes to "Scream," "Hocus Pocus," "Addams Family," and more. Costumes encouraged. Oct. 31, times vary, $18+

👻 Watch a costume parade, roast marshmallows and decorate pumpkins at the family-friendly North Loop Halloween Party. Oct. 31, 5:30pm-7:30pm, free.

🧟‍♀️ Wear your best to First Avenue's annual Halloween dance party and costume contest, which has up to $1,000 in cash prizes. Note: It's 18+. Oct. 31, 8pm, $15

😱 Still haven't visited a haunted attraction? Nowhere Haunted House, Dead End Hayride, and Mall of America's Onionhead's Revenge all have tickets available. Prices vary.

Bonus: If you're still in need of an outfit, check out our guide to last-minute Minnesota-themed Halloween costumes.