St. Paul home with rainbow rooms asks $365K
Calling all "HGTV effect" haters: This vibrant house is on the market in St. Paul.
Why we love it: With lavender front steps, a frosty mint living room, and modular backsplash tile, we're confident no one else has a pad quite like it.
Layout: The 1,057-square-foot house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a similarly colorful garage topped with solar panels.
Interior features: Natural light, white kitchen cabinets and appliances, a main floor en-suite, and an unfinished basement.
Exterior features: A deck and fully fenced backyard. Updates include a newer roof, siding, and hot water heater.
Take a look around:
