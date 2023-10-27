10 hours ago - Real Estate

St. Paul home with rainbow rooms asks $365K

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Nicole Lettner with Edina Realty, Inc.

Calling all "HGTV effect" haters: This vibrant house is on the market in St. Paul.

Why we love it: With lavender front steps, a frosty mint living room, and modular backsplash tile, we're confident no one else has a pad quite like it.

Layout: The 1,057-square-foot house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a similarly colorful garage topped with solar panels.

Interior features: Natural light, white kitchen cabinets and appliances, a main floor en-suite, and an unfinished basement.

Exterior features: A deck and fully fenced backyard. Updates include a newer roof, siding, and hot water heater.

Take a look around:

red painted kitchen with blue and red tile backsplash
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Nicole Lettner with Edina Realty, Inc.
mint living room and dining room with view of yellow staircase
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Nicole Lettner with Edina Realty, Inc.
purple primary suite with orange bathroom
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Nicole Lettner with Edina Realty, Inc.
secondary bedroom with arched ceiling
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Nicole Lettner with Edina Realty, Inc.
second bathroom with violet walls
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Nicole Lettner with Edina Realty, Inc.
backyard with deck and two-car garage in background
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Nicole Lettner with Edina Realty, Inc.
