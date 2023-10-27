St. Paul home with rainbow rooms asks $365K

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Nicole Lettner with Edina Realty, Inc.

Calling all "HGTV effect" haters: This vibrant house is on the market in St. Paul.

Listed for $365,000, the teal-trimmed home is located at 427 Brimhall St.

Why we love it: With lavender front steps, a frosty mint living room, and modular backsplash tile, we're confident no one else has a pad quite like it.

Layout: The 1,057-square-foot house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a similarly colorful garage topped with solar panels.

Interior features: Natural light, white kitchen cabinets and appliances, a main floor en-suite, and an unfinished basement.

Exterior features: A deck and fully fenced backyard. Updates include a newer roof, siding, and hot water heater.

Take a look around:

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Nicole Lettner with Edina Realty, Inc.

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Nicole Lettner with Edina Realty, Inc.

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Nicole Lettner with Edina Realty, Inc.

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Nicole Lettner with Edina Realty, Inc.

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Nicole Lettner with Edina Realty, Inc.