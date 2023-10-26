Data: U.S. Census Bureau. Note: Includes women ages 16 to 50. Chart: Axios Visuals

Fewer new mothers in the Twin Cities headed to work post-pandemic, according to census data.

What's happening: The percentage of Twin Cities-area women who recently gave birth and are participating in the workforce has been on the rise since 2010, but after a spike in 2021, declined below pre-pandemic numbers last year, Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report.

Why it matters: Motherhood often knocks women out of the labor force, at least temporarily — often slowing their career and earnings growth and contributing to the gender pay gap.

By the numbers: 74.1% of Twin Cities women who gave birth in the past year were participating in the labor force as of 2022, per the latest American Community Survey data.

That's compared to 79.2% in 2021, and 75.7% in 2019. 2020 data was not available.

Reality check: There's still been a steady increase since 2010 when 68.5% of new mothers were in the workforce — and current numbers are much higher than the national average of nearly 67%.

Between the lines: More families are having to decide if one parent — often mothers — should leave their job to watch the kids because of the skyrocketing cost of child care, due in part to a worker shortage.

State grants helped stabilize the industry, but as of April the Twin Cities lost 550 providers in the past three years, and the metro area is still short more than 57,000 child care slots as of June 2022, according to data from First Children's Finance.

Zoom in: The Minnesota legislature approved more than $1 billion in child care funding over the next two years that will boost early educator pay and subsidize slots for low-income families, though it still won't bridge the gap between supply and demand.

Meanwhile, a measure asking St. Paul voters to approve raising property taxes to offset the cost of child care for families will be on the 2024 ballot, despite efforts from Mayor Melvin Carter to veto it this summer.

What we're watching: Whether the decrease continues into the fully post-pandemic years.