Our mild fall is coming to an abrupt end Friday as temperatures are forecasted to fall into the 40s in the afternoon and bottom out in the upper 20s Friday night into Saturday morning.

Threat level: The National Weather Service says there's a 40% chance of snow on Saturday, though it doesn't expect it to accumulate.

Context: The median date of when the Twin Cities gets its first 1-inch snowfall is Nov. 16, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

What we're watching: High temperatures will remain in the 30s into early November, according to NWS' 6- to 10-day outlook.

That's about 20 degrees below normal for this time of year, when temps typically get into the low 50s.

The intrigue: It will be cold on Halloween, but don't expect a repeat of 1991. The current forecast calls for sunny skies.