Restaurant Roundup: Justin Sutherland's Northern Soul opens in MSP Airport

Twin Cities' west metro is gaining three new restaurants.

Brasa opened a fourth location in mid-October in downtown Hopkins, Red Cow is debuting in Wayzata on Oct. 25, and Shakopee barbecue restaurant Mr. Pig Stuff is planning to reopen next year.

🥦 Stepchld founder Kamal Mohamed is opening health food café Parcelle Organics in the former New Bohemia space in northeast Minneapolis early next year, Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reports.

✈️ Northern Soul and T-Rex Cookie just opened new locations inside Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, per a release.

Heading to the airport for MEA? Check out our guide to dining at MSP.

🐟 The group behind 801 Chophouse is on track to open their high-end seafood restaurant 801 Fish inside downtown Minneapolis' U.S. Bancorp Center in November, according to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.

☕️ Specialty coffee roaster SK Coffee is opening a third location in the downtown Minneapolis skyways later this year, owners confirmed to Axios.