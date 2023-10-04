After an unseasonable heatwave, fall weather is returning to Minnesota — and the cold snap means it's time to bring your plants inside, experts say.

Bachman's horticulturist Heather Johnson shared her advice on how plant parents should prepare for the season.

What to know: Houseplants should be acclimatized in a space like a garage or enclosed porch to ease the transition from outdoor to indoor, though herbs can typically be potted and put indoors right away, Johnson told Axios.

Before bringing anything in, wipe dust and debris off leaves and check for any bugs, as common pests like aphids and spider mites tend to spread faster in indoor environments. If you find some, neem oil can kill them.

Save any repotting until the end of winter to avoid stressing your newly relocated plant.

Yes, but: Plants may still drop some leaves, or even go dormant for the winter, once they're inside.

Small changes are normal, but if you notice a big decline, look at how much you're watering. Plants typically get less sunlight indoors and don't require as much water as they did outside, Johnson said.

A humidifier or humidity tray — a shallow basin filled with rocks and water that the plant rests on — can also help tropical plants thrive.

Reality check: Some plants may not make it through the winter, but that doesn't mean you're a bad plant parent.

"That's just a sign that it was a plant meant to be an annual. You can refresh next year," Johnson said.

My thought bubble: Because my windows are south-facing, my plants receive more light in fall and winter than they do when outside — and some are getting scorched by the increase in sunlight.