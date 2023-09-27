27 mins ago - News

Minnesota teen wows on "The Voice"

Nick Halter

Joslynn Rose signs on "The Voice." Photo courtesy of NBC

Sixteen-year-old Joslynn Rose of Lake Benton made a strong first impression on the season 24 premiere of NBC's "The Voice."

What happened: Rose's rendition of "Arcade" by Duncan Laurence convinced three judges to spin their chairs. In the end, Rose picked Gwen Stefani.

What they're saying: Judge Reba McEntire also raved over Rose's ability to connect with the audience.

  • "When I was 16 years old I had no idea about connecting ... You are an old soul."

Watch her performance

