Northeast Minneapolis home with juicy garden asks $295K
This northeast Minneapolis home with a fruit-filled backyard is freshly listed for $295,000.
Why we love it: Sour cherry trees, raspberry bushes, a plum tree, and perennials grow out back.
- Those vibrant hues continue inside: The kitchen is blue, the dining room is yellow and the basement is green.
Layout: The 1,379-square-foot house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. There's a detached garage, and the basement is partially finished.
Other highlights: Stainless steel appliances, hardwood and tile floors, a newer central air conditioner, and built-in storage.
Take a look around:
