Northeast Minneapolis home with juicy garden asks $295K

Sami Sparber
blue house with green yard

Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Greta Fay with Anderson Realty.

This northeast Minneapolis home with a fruit-filled backyard is freshly listed for $295,000.

Why we love it: Sour cherry trees, raspberry bushes, a plum tree, and perennials grow out back.

  • Those vibrant hues continue inside: The kitchen is blue, the dining room is yellow and the basement is green.

Layout: The 1,379-square-foot house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. There's a detached garage, and the basement is partially finished.

Other highlights: Stainless steel appliances, hardwood and tile floors, a newer central air conditioner, and built-in storage.

Take a look around:

living room that opens to dining room
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Greta Fay with Anderson Realty.
bright yellow dining room with french doors
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Greta Fay with Anderson Realty.
blue kitchen with stainless appliances
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Greta Fay with Anderson Realty.
blue kitchen with modern appliances
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Greta Fay with Anderson Realty.
primary bedroom on upper level
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Greta Fay with Anderson Realty.
full bathroom with shiplap wall accent
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Greta Fay with Anderson Realty.
updated green basement
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Greta Fay with Anderson Realty.
lush backyard with firepit and garden
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Greta Fay with Anderson Realty.
detached garage
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Greta Fay with Anderson Realty.
