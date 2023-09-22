Share on email (opens in new window)

Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Greta Fay with Anderson Realty.

This northeast Minneapolis home with a fruit-filled backyard is freshly listed for $295,000.

Tucked near Waite Park, the colorful house is located at 3219 Pierce St. N.E.

Why we love it: Sour cherry trees, raspberry bushes, a plum tree, and perennials grow out back.

Those vibrant hues continue inside: The kitchen is blue, the dining room is yellow and the basement is green.

Layout: The 1,379-square-foot house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. There's a detached garage, and the basement is partially finished.

Other highlights: Stainless steel appliances, hardwood and tile floors, a newer central air conditioner, and built-in storage.

Take a look around:

Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Greta Fay with Anderson Realty.

Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Greta Fay with Anderson Realty.

Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Greta Fay with Anderson Realty.

Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Greta Fay with Anderson Realty.

Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Greta Fay with Anderson Realty.

Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Greta Fay with Anderson Realty.

Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Greta Fay with Anderson Realty.

Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Greta Fay with Anderson Realty.