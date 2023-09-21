41 mins ago - Things to Do

Twin Cities weekend events: Indie art fair, llamas, pancakes and more

Analis Bailey
Views of vendors and attendees of last year's Jackalope artisan fair.

Last year's Jackalope artisan fair. Photos: Courtesy of Jackalope

This weekend in the Twin Cities, check out an indie artisan fair and a pancakes and booze art show in Minneapolis, a Cambodian heritage celebration in St. Paul and more.

🎨 1. Get artsy

The Jackalope artisan fair combines food, family fun, music and handmade goods in a two-day market.

What's happening: Shop over 100 local vendors showcasing jewelry, paper goods, home decor, art, photography, food and more.

  • The My Very Own Bed donation drive will be happening all day at the fair. Donate new twin-size sheet sets, blankets, mattress pads, pillows and stuffed animals to help kids in the Twin Cities.

What they're saying: "There is something so special about shopping from the makers themselves and hearing the stories behind the products made," says Melissa Kohout, the co-founder of Jackalope: India Artisan Fair. "I love having a connection to the things I buy."

When: 10am-5pm Saturday and Sunday

Where: Boom Island Park in Minneapolis

Cost: Free

Of note: There will be free parking at Boom Island Park, as well as at Graco at the intersections of Ramsey Street NE & Ninth Avenue NE, and Ramsey Street NE & 11th Avenue NE.

  • The closest light rail is the Warehouse District/Hennepin Avenue station and the closest bus station is Second Street NE & Fifth Avenue NE.

🇰🇭 2. Cambodian Heritage Celebration

  • Learn about Minnesota's Cambodian community while enjoying traditional food, live music and more 6-10pm Saturday in St. Paul. Free. Register.

🎨 3. LoLa Art Crawl

🥞 4. Pancakes & Booze Art Show

  • Enjoy late-night fun with all-you-can-eat pancakes and art from over 75 local artists 8pm-midnight Saturday in Minneapolis. There will be body painting, DJs and music performances. 18+. Tickets start at $10.

🦙 5. Llamas on the Plaza

  • Hang out with llamas and learn more about them 10am-noon Saturday at the Plaza at Nolan Mains in Edina. Free. Reserve a spot.
  • Dogs aren't allowed.

🏍️ 6. Motosota

  • Motorcycle enthusiasts can say goodbye to summer with a vintage market, food trucks, beer and live music from noon-8pm Saturday at Bauhaus Brew Labs in Minneapolis. Free.

🖼️ 7. Pleasant Street Art Walk

  • Visit an open-air festival with pottery, sculptures, paintings, woodwork, jewelry and more from over 60 local and regional artists 10am-4pm Saturday in downtown Prior Lake. There will be food trucks and live music. Free.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more