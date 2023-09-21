This weekend in the Twin Cities, check out an indie artisan fair and a pancakes and booze art show in Minneapolis, a Cambodian heritage celebration in St. Paul and more.

🎨 1. Get artsy

The Jackalope artisan fair combines food, family fun, music and handmade goods in a two-day market.

What's happening: Shop over 100 local vendors showcasing jewelry, paper goods, home decor, art, photography, food and more.

The My Very Own Bed donation drive will be happening all day at the fair. Donate new twin-size sheet sets, blankets, mattress pads, pillows and stuffed animals to help kids in the Twin Cities.

What they're saying: "There is something so special about shopping from the makers themselves and hearing the stories behind the products made," says Melissa Kohout, the co-founder of Jackalope: India Artisan Fair. "I love having a connection to the things I buy."

When: 10am-5pm Saturday and Sunday

Where: Boom Island Park in Minneapolis

Cost: Free

Of note: There will be free parking at Boom Island Park, as well as at Graco at the intersections of Ramsey Street NE & Ninth Avenue NE, and Ramsey Street NE & 11th Avenue NE.

The closest light rail is the Warehouse District/Hennepin Avenue station and the closest bus station is Second Street NE & Fifth Avenue NE.

Learn about Minnesota's Cambodian community while enjoying traditional food, live music and more 6-10pm Saturday in St. Paul. Free. Register.

Tour artists' homes and workshops throughout the Longfellow neighborhood in south Minneapolis 10am-4pm Saturday and Sunday. View full map with artist information. Free.

Enjoy late-night fun with all-you-can-eat pancakes and art from over 75 local artists 8pm-midnight Saturday in Minneapolis. There will be body painting, DJs and music performances. 18+. Tickets start at $10.

Hang out with llamas and learn more about them 10am-noon Saturday at the Plaza at Nolan Mains in Edina. Free. Reserve a spot.

Dogs aren't allowed.

Motorcycle enthusiasts can say goodbye to summer with a vintage market, food trucks, beer and live music from noon-8pm Saturday at Bauhaus Brew Labs in Minneapolis. Free.