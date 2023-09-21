Twin Cities weekend events: Indie art fair, llamas, pancakes and more
This weekend in the Twin Cities, check out an indie artisan fair and a pancakes and booze art show in Minneapolis, a Cambodian heritage celebration in St. Paul and more.
🎨 1. Get artsy
The Jackalope artisan fair combines food, family fun, music and handmade goods in a two-day market.
What's happening: Shop over 100 local vendors showcasing jewelry, paper goods, home decor, art, photography, food and more.
- The My Very Own Bed donation drive will be happening all day at the fair. Donate new twin-size sheet sets, blankets, mattress pads, pillows and stuffed animals to help kids in the Twin Cities.
What they're saying: "There is something so special about shopping from the makers themselves and hearing the stories behind the products made," says Melissa Kohout, the co-founder of Jackalope: India Artisan Fair. "I love having a connection to the things I buy."
When: 10am-5pm Saturday and Sunday
Where: Boom Island Park in Minneapolis
Cost: Free
Of note: There will be free parking at Boom Island Park, as well as at Graco at the intersections of Ramsey Street NE & Ninth Avenue NE, and Ramsey Street NE & 11th Avenue NE.
- The closest light rail is the Warehouse District/Hennepin Avenue station and the closest bus station is Second Street NE & Fifth Avenue NE.
🇰🇭 2. Cambodian Heritage Celebration
- Learn about Minnesota's Cambodian community while enjoying traditional food, live music and more 6-10pm Saturday in St. Paul. Free. Register.
🎨 3. LoLa Art Crawl
- Tour artists' homes and workshops throughout the Longfellow neighborhood in south Minneapolis 10am-4pm Saturday and Sunday. View full map with artist information. Free.
🥞 4. Pancakes & Booze Art Show
- Enjoy late-night fun with all-you-can-eat pancakes and art from over 75 local artists 8pm-midnight Saturday in Minneapolis. There will be body painting, DJs and music performances. 18+. Tickets start at $10.
🦙 5. Llamas on the Plaza
- Hang out with llamas and learn more about them 10am-noon Saturday at the Plaza at Nolan Mains in Edina. Free. Reserve a spot.
- Dogs aren't allowed.
🏍️ 6. Motosota
- Motorcycle enthusiasts can say goodbye to summer with a vintage market, food trucks, beer and live music from noon-8pm Saturday at Bauhaus Brew Labs in Minneapolis. Free.
🖼️ 7. Pleasant Street Art Walk
- Visit an open-air festival with pottery, sculptures, paintings, woodwork, jewelry and more from over 60 local and regional artists 10am-4pm Saturday in downtown Prior Lake. There will be food trucks and live music. Free.
