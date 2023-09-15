Updated brick house in Victory asks $365K
This two-story brick home just hit the market in Minneapolis' Victory neighborhood.
Why we love it: Charcoal tile backsplash, pearly countertops, and warm wood cabinetry set the kitchen apart from a lineup of all-white options.
Layout: The 2,015-square-foot house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a detached garage, and an unfinished basement.
Interior features: Stainless appliances, ductless mini-split air conditioning, and an updated full bathroom.
Other highlights: There's a front porch and a deck out back.
