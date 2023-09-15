Updated brick house in Victory asks $365K

Share on email (opens in new window)

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Zach Kirchoff with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty

This two-story brick home just hit the market in Minneapolis' Victory neighborhood.

Listed for $365,000, it's located at 3914 Upton Ave. N.

Why we love it: Charcoal tile backsplash, pearly countertops, and warm wood cabinetry set the kitchen apart from a lineup of all-white options.

Layout: The 2,015-square-foot house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a detached garage, and an unfinished basement.

Interior features: Stainless appliances, ductless mini-split air conditioning, and an updated full bathroom.

Other highlights: There's a front porch and a deck out back.

Take a look around:

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Zach Kirchoff with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Zach Kirchoff with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Zach Kirchoff with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Zach Kirchoff with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Zach Kirchoff with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Zach Kirchoff with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty