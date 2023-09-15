40 mins ago - Real Estate

Updated brick house in Victory asks $365K

Sami Sparber
brick house at dusk

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Zach Kirchoff with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty

This two-story brick home just hit the market in Minneapolis' Victory neighborhood.

Why we love it: Charcoal tile backsplash, pearly countertops, and warm wood cabinetry set the kitchen apart from a lineup of all-white options.

Layout: The 2,015-square-foot house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a detached garage, and an unfinished basement.

Interior features: Stainless appliances, ductless mini-split air conditioning, and an updated full bathroom.

Other highlights: There's a front porch and a deck out back.

Take a look around:

brick front porch
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Zach Kirchoff with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty
living room with woodwork
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Zach Kirchoff with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty
woodwork opening to dining room
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Zach Kirchoff with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty
modern kitchen with stainless appliances
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Zach Kirchoff with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty
view of kitchen backsplash and cabinetry in hallway
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Zach Kirchoff with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty
updated full bathroom
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Zach Kirchoff with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty
back view of house and garage
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Zach Kirchoff with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty
