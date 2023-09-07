Share on email (opens in new window)

This weekend in the Twin Cities, check out St. Paul's Oktoberfest, the American Pottery Festival and a Greek festival in Minneapolis, Latin dance night and more.

🍻 1. Oans, zwoa, g'suffa! (One, two, drink!)

Put on your lederhosen and dirndl dresses for two days of weisswurst sausage, Hefeweizen beer and German culture.

What's happening: St. Paul's annual Oktoberfest will feature a ceremonial keg tapping, beer chugging contest, an Irish pipe band, Bavarian Musikmeisters, a mustache contest, dancers, a stein holding contest and more.

New this year, the festival will have a traditional Bavarian breakfast of weisswurst, pretzels and beer 10am-noon Saturday.

Be smart: The German tradition of Oktoberfest is celebrated in September instead of October because days are longer and warmer, giving attendees more daylight to enjoy festivities.

When: 4-10pm Friday and 10am-10pm Saturday. View full schedule.

Where: Germanic-American Institute in St. Paul

Cost: Free to attend. Presale for the Bavarian Breakfast ($28) and the drink package ($18) ends today.

Alcohol wristbands can be purchased on-site for $5.

Of note: Free parking is available at Saint Paul College surface lots B, C and E, at the parking ramp near North Farrington Street and on the street in the Summit neighborhood.

Learn from ceramics artists from across the nation at free artist lectures and paid workshops and classes at Northern Clay Center's annual fundraiser Friday-Sunday in Minneapolis. In-person workshops vary in price. Register here.

There are scholarships for artists of color and those experiencing financial need. NCC members receive a $10 discount. View details.

Shop over 200 artists and local food vendors at Centennial Lakes Park in Edina. Items include handmade jewelry, glass, fiber arts, pottery, paintings and more. This festival benefits the Edina Crime Prevention Fund. Free.

10am-6pm Saturday and 10am-5pm Sunday.

Enjoy a night of live Latin music by local artists and dance the night away to La Clave Orchestra 9:30pm Friday at Granada Theater and Uptown Lobby in Minneapolis. Tickets start at $20. Reserve parking.

Spend the day in the Macalester-Groveland community shopping, listening to live music and eating from local food vendors 11am-3pm Saturday in St. Paul. There will be performances from the School of Rock, O'Shea Irish Dance and more. Free.