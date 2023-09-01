Redone Tudor in Homewood asks $300K

Share on email (opens in new window)

This remodeled Tudor just hit the market in Minneapolis' Homewood neighborhood.

Listed for $299,900, it's located at 1024 Upton Ave. N.

Why we love it: The house offers all the modern bells and whistles, and Theodore Wirth Park is only a few blocks away.

Layout: The 2,930-square-foot home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a finished basement, and an attached garage.

Interior features: French doors in the sunny living room crack open to the front yard. Also, the kitchen and laundry room are loaded with newer appliances.

The main-floor bathroom has been renovated, and the one downstairs boasts a large doorless shower.

Exterior features: There's an apple tree in the fenced backyard, which sits on a corner lot.

Take a look around:

Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Constance Vork with Keller Williams Integrity Realty

Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Constance Vork with Keller Williams Integrity Realty

Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Constance Vork with Keller Williams Integrity Realty

Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Constance Vork with Keller Williams Integrity Realty

Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Constance Vork with Keller Williams Integrity Realty

Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Constance Vork with Keller Williams Integrity Realty

Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Constance Vork with Keller Williams Integrity Realty