Redone Tudor in Homewood asks $300K

Sami Sparber
exterior of tudor home

Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Constance Vork with Keller Williams Integrity Realty

This remodeled Tudor just hit the market in Minneapolis' Homewood neighborhood.

Why we love it: The house offers all the modern bells and whistles, and Theodore Wirth Park is only a few blocks away.

Layout: The 2,930-square-foot home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a finished basement, and an attached garage.

Interior features: French doors in the sunny living room crack open to the front yard. Also, the kitchen and laundry room are loaded with newer appliances.

  • The main-floor bathroom has been renovated, and the one downstairs boasts a large doorless shower.

Exterior features: There's an apple tree in the fenced backyard, which sits on a corner lot.

Take a look around:

living room with fireplace and French windows
Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Constance Vork with Keller Williams Integrity Realty
modern open concept kitchen
Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Constance Vork with Keller Williams Integrity Realty
kitchen with stainless appliances
Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Constance Vork with Keller Williams Integrity Realty
primary bedroom with hardwood floors
Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Constance Vork with Keller Williams Integrity Realty
remodeled bathroom with shower and tub
Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Constance Vork with Keller Williams Integrity Realty
laundry room with barn door
Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Constance Vork with Keller Williams Integrity Realty
walk-in shower with stone tilework
Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Constance Vork with Keller Williams Integrity Realty
lush green backyard with fenced porch
Photo: Boulevard Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Constance Vork with Keller Williams Integrity Realty
