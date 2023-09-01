Redone Tudor in Homewood asks $300K
This remodeled Tudor just hit the market in Minneapolis' Homewood neighborhood.
Why we love it: The house offers all the modern bells and whistles, and Theodore Wirth Park is only a few blocks away.
Layout: The 2,930-square-foot home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a finished basement, and an attached garage.
Interior features: French doors in the sunny living room crack open to the front yard. Also, the kitchen and laundry room are loaded with newer appliances.
- The main-floor bathroom has been renovated, and the one downstairs boasts a large doorless shower.
Exterior features: There's an apple tree in the fenced backyard, which sits on a corner lot.
Take a look around:
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more