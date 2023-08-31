Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

This weekend in the Twin Cities, check out MetaCon in Minneapolis, an apple farm in Stillwater, a punk rock show at 7th St Entry and more.

👾 1. Geek out

Enjoy a three-day comic-con, sci-fi, anime and gaming expo with cosplay, arcade zones and competitions.

What's happening: MetaCon is the Minneapolis Comic Convention and Minneapolis Sci-Fi Convention under one roof and brings together over 4,000 people to celebrate their love of anime, sci-fi, gaming, comics and more.

Events include a costume contest, Artist Alley, Q&A panels, workshops and classes, an exhibition hall and more.

This year, there will be an expanded video game and tabletop gaming room.

What they're saying: "Our biggest event would certainly be the Cosplay World Crown qualifier Saturday evening, where the winner gains entry to our bigger contest in Rosemont (Cosplay World Crown at Anime Midwest 2024) to win a paid trip to Japan," says Erica Wise, Animecon.org vice president.

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday. View the full schedule.

Where: Hyatt Regency Minneapolis

Cost: A three-day access pass is $40. Purchase a one-day pass at the door for $30.

Experience Iraqi and Afghan culture at Celebrating the Tapestry of Spring and Summer 4-7pm Sunday at Como Midway Picnic Pavilion. The family-friendly event features traditional food, music and art. Free.

Listen to jazz and blues from Minneapolis-based singer and pianist "Cornbread" Harris noon-4pm Saturday at Midtown Global Market in Minneapolis. Free.

Enjoy a show at 7th St Entry featuring punk rock artists Surf Curse and Blood Cookie 7pm Saturday. $30 at the door.