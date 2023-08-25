The organization trying to redevelop Minneapolis' Roof Depot building says it's on track to come up with the $3.7 million needed to secure the massive former Sears warehouse.

Driving the news: The city's Business, Inspections, Housing & Zoning Committee this week granted the East Phillips Neighborhood Institute (EPNI) an extension from Sept. 7 to Nov. 8 to come up with the funds.

Why it matters: The project could eventually turn a polluted site in a low-income neighborhood into an aquaponics facility, community hub, and eventually, affordable housing.

Between the lines: The EPNI and activists scored a major win in a battle with the city, which wanted to demolish the building, when the state Legislature brokered a deal in May to send millions toward salvaging the Roof Depot.

But, the project is contingent upon a relatively small organization coming up with a lot of money in a short amount of time.

By the numbers: EPNI said it has raised $1 million from donations and is now working to secure money from private investors.

What they're saying: EPNI president Dean Dovolis told Axios that interested investors wanted to see the details of a purchase agreement approved this week by the city committee.