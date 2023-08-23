National Cinema Day: Where to see $4 movies in the Twin Cities

Share on email (opens in new window)

Movie tickets at many Twin Cities theaters will drop to $4 on Sunday to celebrate National Cinema Day.

What's happening: The Cinema Foundation announced this week the holiday's return after the success of last year's inaugural event, which drew an estimated 8.1 million moviegoers nationwide, Axios' Kelly Tyko writes.

Tickets for all showtimes on Aug. 27 will be $4 or less, the foundation said, including premium format screens like IMAX and Dolby Cinema.

Where to watch: Most large chains with Twin Cities outposts are joining in, including AMC, Marcus Theaters, Emagine, Alamo Drafthouse, and CEC Theatres.

Find all showings via National Cinema Day