1 hour ago - Things to Do
National Cinema Day: Where to see $4 movies in the Twin Cities
Movie tickets at many Twin Cities theaters will drop to $4 on Sunday to celebrate National Cinema Day.
What's happening: The Cinema Foundation announced this week the holiday's return after the success of last year's inaugural event, which drew an estimated 8.1 million moviegoers nationwide, Axios' Kelly Tyko writes.
- Tickets for all showtimes on Aug. 27 will be $4 or less, the foundation said, including premium format screens like IMAX and Dolby Cinema.
Where to watch: Most large chains with Twin Cities outposts are joining in, including AMC, Marcus Theaters, Emagine, Alamo Drafthouse, and CEC Theatres.
- Local chain Mann Theatres, which owns Plymouth Grand, Highland, Grandview, and Edina Theatres, among others, is also participating.
- So are The Main Cinema, Lagoon Cinema, and Riverview Theater in Minneapolis.
