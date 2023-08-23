1 hour ago - Things to Do

National Cinema Day: Where to see $4 movies in the Twin Cities

Audrey Kennedy
Movie tickets at many Twin Cities theaters will drop to $4 on Sunday to celebrate National Cinema Day.

What's happening: The Cinema Foundation announced this week the holiday's return after the success of last year's inaugural event, which drew an estimated 8.1 million moviegoers nationwide, Axios' Kelly Tyko writes.

  • Tickets for all showtimes on Aug. 27 will be $4 or less, the foundation said, including premium format screens like IMAX and Dolby Cinema.

Where to watch: Most large chains with Twin Cities outposts are joining in, including AMC, Marcus Theaters, Emagine, Alamo Drafthouse, and CEC Theatres.

Find all showings via National Cinema Day

