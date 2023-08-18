Charmer near Minnesota State Fair asks $425K

Share on email (opens in new window)

Photo: Seth Hannula, courtesy of Leah Drury with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty

This Falcon Heights home is just around the corner from the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

Listed for $425,000, the airy house is located at 1716 Pascal St.

Why we love it: You're about a 20-minute walk from the Great Minnesota Get-Together's latest lineup of eats and drinks.

Layout: The 2,069-square-foot house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, home office space in the basement, and a detached garage.

Interior features: The home offers newer floors and appliances, but original finishes still peek through, including peach bathroom tile.

Exterior features: There's a patio in the backyard, and the house got a fresh coat of paint this year.

Take a look around:

Photo: Seth Hannula, courtesy of Leah Drury with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty

Photo: Seth Hannula, courtesy of Leah Drury with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty

Photo: Seth Hannula, courtesy of Leah Drury with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty

Photo: Seth Hannula, courtesy of Leah Drury with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty