37 mins ago - Real Estate

Charmer near Minnesota State Fair asks $425K

Sami Sparber
exterior of stone home

Photo: Seth Hannula, courtesy of Leah Drury with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty

This Falcon Heights home is just around the corner from the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

Why we love it: You're about a 20-minute walk from the Great Minnesota Get-Together's latest lineup of eats and drinks.

Layout: The 2,069-square-foot house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, home office space in the basement, and a detached garage.

Interior features: The home offers newer floors and appliances, but original finishes still peek through, including peach bathroom tile.

Exterior features: There's a patio in the backyard, and the house got a fresh coat of paint this year.

Take a look around:

living room that opens to dining room
Photo: Seth Hannula, courtesy of Leah Drury with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty
kichen with patterned floors and stainless appliances
Photo: Seth Hannula, courtesy of Leah Drury with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty
bedroom with hardwood floors
Photo: Seth Hannula, courtesy of Leah Drury with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty
garage and side exterior view of house
Photo: Seth Hannula, courtesy of Leah Drury with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty
patio in backyard
Photo: Seth Hannula, courtesy of Leah Drury with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more