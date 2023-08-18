Charmer near Minnesota State Fair asks $425K
This Falcon Heights home is just around the corner from the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.
Why we love it: You're about a 20-minute walk from the Great Minnesota Get-Together's latest lineup of eats and drinks.
Layout: The 2,069-square-foot house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, home office space in the basement, and a detached garage.
Interior features: The home offers newer floors and appliances, but original finishes still peek through, including peach bathroom tile.
Exterior features: There's a patio in the backyard, and the house got a fresh coat of paint this year.
Take a look around:
