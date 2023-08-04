30 mins ago - Real Estate

Refreshed rambler in St. Louis Park asks $490K

Sami Sparber
rambler home

Photo: Spacecrafting. Courtesy of Pease & Libby Realtors

This rambler just hit the market in St. Louis Park's Fern Hill neighborhood.

Why we love it: The bright main floor features a glossy kitchen and a sunroom with skylights and a vaulted wood ceiling.

Layout: The 1,837-square-foot house has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a finished basement, and an office.

Interior features: There's a cozy dining area off the kitchen, which offers sleek appliances and glass-front cabinets.

Other highlights: A detached two-car garage, patio, and convenient location near Fern Hill Park and Cedar Lake.

Take a look around:

living room
Photo: Spacecrafting. Courtesy of Pease & Libby Realtors
dining nook off kitchen
Photo: Spacecrafting. Courtesy of Pease & Libby Realtors
modern updated kitchen
Photo: Spacecrafting. Courtesy of Pease & Libby Realtors
sunroom with big windows and skylights
Photo: Spacecrafting. Courtesy of Pease & Libby Realtors
renovated bathroom
Photo: Spacecrafting. Courtesy of Pease & Libby Realtors
finished basement with bar
Photo: Spacecrafting. Courtesy of Pease & Libby Realtors
backyard with garage and patio
Photo: Spacecrafting. Courtesy of Pease & Libby Realtors
