Mapped: Alzheimer's prevalence in Minnesota

Data: Dhana, et al., 2023. “Prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease dementia in the 50 U.S. states and 3142 counties.” Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Roughly one in 10 Minnesotans age 65 and older — nearly 102,000 adults — have Alzheimer's disease, per a new study published in the journal Alzheimer's & Dementia.

Why it matters: It's critical for public health officials, policymakers, and others to have a clear look at the number of Alzheimer's cases in a given area, the authors say — in part because caring for those with the disease cost last year an estimated $321 billion nationwide.

Much of that spending came via Medicare and Medicaid.

Driving the data: Researchers estimated the rates of Alzheimer's disease among adults 65 or older in a given area based on demographic risk factors, including age, sex, and race/ethnicity.

Yes, but: The researchers caution that their approach is incomplete, as demographic-based risk factors can only tell part of the picture.

Zoom out: The Eastern and Southeastern U.S. have the country's highest rates of Alzheimer's disease, according to the study. Maryland (12.9%), New York (12.7%), and Mississippi (12.5%) topped the list.

