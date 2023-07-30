What to watch at Vikings training camp

Could Jordan Addison be the next great Vikings wide receiver? Photo: Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The first full-pads practices start Monday for the Vikings as the team looks to follow last year's 13-4 season with another playoff berth.

Here are three storylines to watch during the team's training camp in Eagan:

The young secondary: The Vikings are banking on first- and second-year players Andrew Booth Jr., Lewis Cine, Akayleb Evans and Mekhi Blackmon to improve last year's awful pass defense.

Jordan Addison: Instead of drafting much-needed defensive help, the Vikings took the USC wide receiver in the first round. Addison needs to prove he was worth the pick (and also to lay off the gas pedal in his car).

Danielle Hunter: The Vikings' best pass rusher is unhappy with his contract and is "holding in," meaning he is at practice but not fully participating.

If the Vikings can't reach a new deal with Hunter, they might have to trade him. The team would sorely miss his ability to chase down quarterbacks.

