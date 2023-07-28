2 hours ago - Real Estate

Spanish bungalow in Mac-Groveland asks $400K

Sami Sparber
spanish bungalow exterior home

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Nicole Lettner with Edina Realty, Inc.

This Spanish bungalow just hit the market in St. Paul's Mac-Groveland neighborhood.

Details: Listed for $400,000, the vibrant house is located at 1861 Juliet Ave.

Why we love it: There's a lush outdoor living space and hints of color splashed throughout. Plus, earthy stonework in front sets the home apart.

Layout: The 1,670-square-foot house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a finished basement, and a bonus room.

Interior features: The updated kitchen opens to a cozy seating area with a tiled fireplace and has a shiplapped storage nook.

Other highlights: A sleek main-floor bathroom, two-car garage, fenced backyard, and easy access to nearby shops and restaurants.

Take a look around:

kitchen with fireplace
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Nicole Lettner with Edina Realty, Inc.
storage nook
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Nicole Lettner with Edina Realty, Inc.
deck with lush greenery
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Nicole Lettner with Edina Realty, Inc.
primary bedroom
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Nicole Lettner with Edina Realty, Inc.
updated bathroom
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Nicole Lettner with Edina Realty, Inc.
back view of house with deck
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Nicole Lettner with Edina Realty, Inc.
