Spanish bungalow in Mac-Groveland asks $400K
This Spanish bungalow just hit the market in St. Paul's Mac-Groveland neighborhood.
Details: Listed for $400,000, the vibrant house is located at 1861 Juliet Ave.
Why we love it: There's a lush outdoor living space and hints of color splashed throughout. Plus, earthy stonework in front sets the home apart.
Layout: The 1,670-square-foot house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a finished basement, and a bonus room.
Interior features: The updated kitchen opens to a cozy seating area with a tiled fireplace and has a shiplapped storage nook.
Other highlights: A sleek main-floor bathroom, two-car garage, fenced backyard, and easy access to nearby shops and restaurants.
Take a look around:
