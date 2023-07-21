Charming two-bedroom near Lake Como asks $240K
This 900-square-foot charmer near Lake Como just hit the market.
Why we love it: Updated floors and subway tile backsplash spruce up the small home, built in 1911.
Layout: The house's one bathroom is downstairs, along with a wallpapered second bedroom that opens to the living room.
- Also, there's an upstairs bonus space off the emerald green primary bedroom and a garage out back.
Exterior features: A vine-covered structure offers some shade in the fenced backyard.
Take a look around:
