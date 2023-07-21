Charming two-bedroom near Lake Como asks $240K

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

This 900-square-foot charmer near Lake Como just hit the market.

Listed for $240,000, it's located at 1028 Avon St. N. in St. Paul.

Why we love it: Updated floors and subway tile backsplash spruce up the small home, built in 1911.

Layout: The house's one bathroom is downstairs, along with a wallpapered second bedroom that opens to the living room.

Also, there's an upstairs bonus space off the emerald green primary bedroom and a garage out back.

Exterior features: A vine-covered structure offers some shade in the fenced backyard.

Take a look around:

Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty.

Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty.

Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty.

Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty.

Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty.

Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty.

Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty.