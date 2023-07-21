Charming two-bedroom near Lake Como asks $240K

1 hour ago - Real Estate

Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty

This 900-square-foot charmer near Lake Como just hit the market.

Why we love it: Updated floors and subway tile backsplash spruce up the small home, built in 1911.

Layout: The house's one bathroom is downstairs, along with a wallpapered second bedroom that opens to the living room.

  • Also, there's an upstairs bonus space off the emerald green primary bedroom and a garage out back.

Exterior features: A vine-covered structure offers some shade in the fenced backyard.

Take a look around:

updated kitchen with tile backsplash and butcher block countertops
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty.
living room
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty.
view of second bedroom off living room with french doors
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty.
colorful wallpaper in second bedroom
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty.
entryway seating area
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty.
bathroom
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty.
primary bedroom with bright green walls
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty.
vine-covered wall on deck
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty.
