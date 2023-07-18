Share on email (opens in new window)

Minnesota's first cat café is moving to Roseville after five years in south Minneapolis, according to a statement released Saturday.

The Cafe Meow, a coffee shop and lounge where guests can hang out with more than a dozen cats, will relocate from Hennepin Avenue by the end of August, citing the need for more space.

In more restaurant news...

Luna & The Bear is now open in the former Eat Street Social space in Minneapolis. The "dog-inspired" restaurant serves classic tavern fare and has a large, dog-friendly patio, Axios reported.

Boga Ice Cream & Burger opened in the former Dari-Ette Drive-In in St. Paul. The new spot serves classic diner fare including burgers, fries, and cheese curds, plus gelato and milkshakes, the Pioneer Press reports.

After closing at the beginning of the pandemic, cooperatively owned restaurant Seward Cafe reopened for brunch service on July 14, MPR reports.

Toma Mojo Grill, a Mediterranean-inspired fast-casual restaurant, held a grand opening last weekend for a second location in Richfield, it said on social media.

Chef Daniel del Prado's Argentine steakhouse Porzana and the bar below, Flora Room, are preparing to open in the old Bachelor Farmer building in North Loop by August, according to public documents.

Ngon Bistro will close on July 22 after 16-plus years of serving pho and other Vietnamese cuisine in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood, the Star Tribune reports.

Breaking Bread Cafe will close its brick-and-mortar location in North Minneapolis on Aug. 25 and become a food truck, according to a release.